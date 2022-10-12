Logo
Cricket-Jansen added to South Africa squad for T20 World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - September 11, 2022 South Africa's Marco Jansen in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

12 Oct 2022 03:36PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 03:36PM)
JOHANNESBURG : South Africa have added all-rounder Marco Jansen to their squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Tall left-arm seamer Jansen replaces injured Dwaine Pretorius, who fractured his left thumb in the recent series in India.

Jansen, 22, has a single T20 appearance against India in June, but has been a regular member of South Africa’s test squad over the last 12 months.

Seamer Lizaad Williams takes Jansen’s place among South Africa’s travelling reserves for the competition, which will be played from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Source: Reuters

