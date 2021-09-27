Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket: Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Cricket: Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

India's Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of England's Chris Woakes. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

27 Sep 2021 01:59AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 02:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Virat Kohli became the first Indian batsman to notch up 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket during his side Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) game against the Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday.

The 32-year-old is the second man after West Indies' Chris Gayle to reach the landmark in both T20 and one-day international cricket.

The RCB captain got to the mark after pulling Jasprit Bumrah for six in his knock of 51 from 42 balls, joining Gayle, Keiron Pollard, Shoaib Malik and David Warner as the other players to have scored 10,000 runs in the shortest format.

Kohli has a total of 10,038 runs from 314 games at an average of 41.65 in T20s, with 3,159 of those coming while playing for India. He has scored five hundreds in the format, all for RCB.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us