Cricket: Manchester test likely to be postponed after India COVID-19 case
Cricket - England Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain- September 9, 2021 England's Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood during nets Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

10 Sep 2021 03:39PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 03:45PM)
MANCHESTER, England : India's fifth and final test against England, scheduled to begin later on Friday in Manchester, is likely to be postponed after a COVID-19 case in the tourists' camp, an Indian cricket board official said.

Both boards were in talks to explore when the match could start, the official said requesting anonymity.

The match was thrown in doubt after India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

"NO PLAY TODAY," commentator and former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik tweeted.

India are 2-1 up in the series.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

