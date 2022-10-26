Logo
Cricket-New Zealand-Afghanistan match abandoned at T20 World Cup
Cricket-New Zealand-Afghanistan match abandoned at T20 World Cup

26 Oct 2022 06:38PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 06:38PM)
MELBOURNE : New Zealand's Super 12 match against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup was abandoned on Wednesday without a ball bowled due to rain, leaving both teams to share the points.

The no-result at the Melbourne Cricket Ground left New Zealand top of Group 1 on three points, the Black Caps having beaten champions and hosts Australia in their Super 12 opener last Saturday.

Afghanistan, who lost to England in their first match, remain bottom of the group on one point.

Third-placed England earlier suffered a shock defeat to Ireland in the first match of the double-header at the MCG, with rain cutting the match short and leaving the English short of their par score calculated by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Source: Reuters

