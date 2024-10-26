Cricket–Noman and Sajid dismantle England, Pakistan win series 2-1

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan :Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan combined to destroy England and bowl Pakistan to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the deciding third test and secure a memorable 2-1 series victory on Saturday.

Pakistan had been on the ascendancy since claiming a handy first-innings lead of 77 on a track where spinners from both sides dominated.

Noman (6-42) and Sajid (4-69) bundled out England for a paltry 112 in their second innings to leave Pakistan needing only 36 to win the series.

Pakistan lost the wicket of Saim Ayub before wrapping up victory in the extended morning session on day three of the contest.

Home captain Shan Masood hit Jack Leach for four fours in a row before smacking a six in the first ball of the next over from Shoaib Bashir to seal their victory.

"Like London buses they come together," Shan said referring to their back-to-back wins in the series.

"The first win came after a long time and it was backed up by a series win. It's special."

"To be here and standing as the winning team, it's the most special thing for us... So many characters in this series and everyone has chipped in."

Noman and Sajid claimed 19 of the 20 England wickets while Pakistan did not use their lone seamer Aamer Jamal in the match, in a stark indication of how spin-friendly the surface was.

Sajid, who finished with a 10-wicket match haul, was adjudged player of the series.

He and Noman claimed 39 of the 40 English wickets in the last two tests since their selection after the series opener.

Resuming on 24-3, England lost wickets at regular intervals with Noman and Sajid running through their batting line.

Only Joe Root (33) looked comfortable against Pakistan's rampaging spinners and once he fell to Noman, Pakistan's victory was just a matter of time.

England captain Ben Stokes' dismissal, offering no shot to an incoming Noman delivery that trapped him lbw, summed up their approach in the match.

"We got put in some challenges in the last few games and weren't able to match those challenges," Stokes said.

"The next time we face challenges throughout the world we will have to try to match those as well."

"The lads trained hard but when you get out in the middle, it can be completely different."

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel was adjudged player of the match for hitting the lone hundred in the spin-dominated contest.