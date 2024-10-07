Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket–Pakistan 122-1 v England after fifties by Masood and Shafique
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket–Pakistan 122-1 v England after fifties by Masood and Shafique

Cricket–Pakistan 122-1 v England after fifties by Masood and Shafique
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan - October 7, 2024 Pakistan's Shan Masood in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Cricket–Pakistan 122-1 v England after fifties by Masood and Shafique
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan - October 7, 2024 Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Cricket–Pakistan 122-1 v England after fifties by Masood and Shafique
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan - October 7, 2024 England's Shoaib Bashir in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Cricket–Pakistan 122-1 v England after fifties by Masood and Shafique
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan - October 7, 2024 England's Brydon Carse celebrates with Jack Leach after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shan Masood before it is overturned following a review REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
07 Oct 2024 03:20PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pakistan captain Shan Masood combined with opener Abdullah Shafique in a burgeoning 114-run stand to steer the hosts to 122 for one at lunch on the opening day of the first test against England in Multan on Monday.

Gus Atkinson got Saim Ayub caught behind for four in the only dismissal in the morning session following Masood's decision to bat after winning the toss.

The Pakistan captain's unbeaten 61 included seven fours, while Shafique, batting on 53, hit five fours and a six.

Pakistan did not start well though and Ayub tickled an Atkinson delivery down the leg side to be caught behind in the fourth over of the day.

Masood, then on 16, was given lbw to Brydon Carse in the debutant seamer's second over but the batter reviewed the decision and got it overturned after replays confirmed the ball had pitched outside the leg stump.

Masood went on to take two runs off Atkinson to race to a 43-ball fifty.

Shafique got a reprieve on 35 when he went for a risky single and England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope's direct throw narrowly missed the stumps.

He stepped out and hit Shoaib Bashir for a six to bring up his fifty.

England's regular captain Ben Stokes missed the test with a hamstring injury.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement