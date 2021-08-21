Logo
Cricket-Pakistan fight back after losing early wickets
21 Aug 2021 07:09AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 07:06AM)
KINGSTON : Captain Babar Azam and in-form Fawad Alam led a fightback to help Pakistan recover from losing three wickets in the first four overs to close the first day of the second test against the West Indies on 212-4.

The pair put together a 158-run partnership to drag their side back after the opening three batsmen were removed for only two runs in a torrid start on Friday at Sabina Park.

Abid Ali nicked the third ball of the day to second slip, Azhar Ali was caught behind without scoring and Imran Butt was out after a television review as Pakistan floundered at 2-3, vindicating the West Indies decision to put them into bat after winning the toss.

The pitch dried out quickly as Babar and Fawad put together Pakistan’s biggest partnership of the series in extreme heat that eventually saw Fawad retire hurt on 76 after struggling with cramp.

Kemar Roach had Babar caught by Jason Holder in the slips for 75 at the start of the evening session as he finished the best of the home bowlers with 3-49.

Mohammad Rizwan (22) and Faheem Ashraf (23) were unbeaten when bad light brought a premature close to proceedings.

The West Indies won the first test by one wicket.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

