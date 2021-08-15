Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket: Patient captain helps Pakistan build lead over Windies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket: Patient captain helps Pakistan build lead over Windies

Cricket: Patient captain helps Pakistan build lead over Windies

Babar Azam of Pakistan hits 4 during day 3 of the 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on Aug 14, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Randy Brooks)

15 Aug 2021 07:34AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 08:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KINGSTON: A patient unbeaten innings from captain Babar Azam helped Pakistan overcome a lengthy rain interruption to build a 124-run lead over the West Indies, with five wickets in hand, as they reached 160-5 in their second innings on the third day of the first test at Sabina Park on Saturday (Aug 14).

Babar, who is 54 not out, proved the mainstay of the innings as runs came slowly on a difficult pitch after Pakistan dismissed the Windies for 253 not long after the start of the day’s play, with the home side adding only two runs to their overnight score of 251-8 for a 36-run first innings lead.

Azam, whose half century came off 117 balls, will resume with Faheem Ashraf (12 not out) on Sunday.

West Indies opening bowlers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales took two wickets each to take the early initiative as Pakistan were 117-4 shortly before tea when a rain storm stopped play for more than two hours.

Roach was responsible for the dismissals of Imran Butt, trapped leg before wicket without scoring in just the third over of Pakistan’s second innings, and Azhar Ali, who made 23 before having his leg stump uprooted.

Seales took two wickets in a single over as he first had opener Abid Ali caught at second slip by Jason Holder for 34 to see Pakistan slump to 65-3 and then three balls later induced a feint edge from Fawad Alam, who departed without scoring after making 56 in the first innings.

After the break, Holder claimed the wicket of Mohamed Rizwan, caught behind for 30 but Pakistan lost no further wickets to leave the test evenly poised with two days to play on a wicket expected to favour the bowlers more than the batsmen.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us