Cricket: Rohit hits century as India take control of Oval test

Cricket:Openers help haul India back in front against England at Oval
India's Rohit Sharma in action. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates reaching his century with Cheteshwar Pujara Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 England's Joe Root in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
04 Sep 2021 08:54PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2021 11:53PM)
A dominant India took control of the fourth test against England at The Oval on Saturday (Sep 4), extending their lead to 100 by tea on the third day as Rohit Sharma struck his first test hundred away from home and eighth overall.

The opener reached the landmark just before the break with a six over long-on off Moeen Ali as the touring side ended the session on 199-1 in their second innings.

The England bowlers were made to toil by the combination of Rohit (103 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (48 not out), who put on an unbeaten partnership of 116, making run-scoring look easy despite seamer-friendly overcast conditions.

Rohit constructed his innings perfectly, resolutely defending outside the off stump and taking runs off anything loose, with Moeen's off-spin often a target. He found an able in partner in Pujara, who played with uncharacteristic aggression, hitting seven boundaries.

England's only success came in the first session with the wicket of KL Rahul, dismissed for 46 when he edged a ball that nipped off the seam from James Anderson to the keeper.

Put into bat by the hosts on day one, India were bowled out for 191 in their first innings. England, with Ollie Pope top-scoring with 81, responded with 290 all out.

The five-test series is tied at 1-1.

 

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson and John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

