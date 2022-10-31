Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket-Rohit, Kohli and Rahul rested for NZ tour, to return for Bangladesh series
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket-Rohit, Kohli and Rahul rested for NZ tour, to return for Bangladesh series

Cricket-Rohit, Kohli and Rahul rested for NZ tour, to return for Bangladesh series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 6, 2022 India's Rohit Sharma in action REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Cricket-Rohit, Kohli and Rahul rested for NZ tour, to return for Bangladesh series
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli in an Asian Cup cricket match in September. REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo
Cricket-Rohit, Kohli and Rahul rested for NZ tour, to return for Bangladesh series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Hong Kong - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - August 31, 2022 India's KL Rahul in action REUTERS/Christopher Pike
31 Oct 2022 10:02PM (Updated: 31 Oct 2022 10:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Indian captain Rohit Sharma and top order batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the white ball tour of New Zealand next month but the trio will return for the Bangladesh series, Indian selector Chetan Sharma said on Monday.

India will play three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals in New Zealand from Nov. 18, with Hardik Pandya to lead the side in the T20s while Shikhar Dhawan is captain for the 50-over games.

The rested batting trio are back in the squad when India tour Bangladesh in December for three ODIs and two test matches. India are currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

"Nobody requested to be rested, the selectors have reports on load management to decide which players need rest. We're in constant touch with the team management and medical team," Sharma told reporters.

Sharma said India's injured fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be risked in the test series in Bangladesh as they look to have him fully fit before Australia tour India early next year.

Bumrah failed to make the World Cup squad due to a flare-up of a back injury.

"The NCA (National Cricket Academy) medical team is looking after him very well, he'll definitely be involved against Australia but we're being cautious when it comes to the Bangladesh tour," Sharma said.

SQUAD FOR NEW ZEALAND T20s

Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

SQUAD FOR NEW ZEALAND ODIS

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

SQUAD FOR BANGLADESH ODIS

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan

SQUAD FOR BANGLADESH TESTS

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.