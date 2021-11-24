Logo
Cricket: South Africa's Ngidi out of ODIs due to positive COVID test
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - India v South Africa - ODI Series - South Africa Nets - Dharamsala, India - March 11, 2020. South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during nets. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

24 Nov 2021 03:24PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 03:23PM)
PRETORIA : Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has dropped out of their three-match One Day International series against the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19.

Fellow bowler Lizaad Williams is also out because of a rib muscle strain with Junior Dala called up to the squad as a replacement, a statement added.

South Africa are already weakened for their first ODI series against the Dutch after resting six first-choice players involved in the T20 World Cup earlier this month, including captain Temba Bavuma.

Also not taking part are Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen.

The team are being captained by Keshav Maharaj.

The first ODI is on Friday at Centurion, followed by matches on Sunday and on Dec. 1.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

