Cricket–Ton-up Saud and spinners put Pakistan in charge

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan :Saud Shakeel's crafty 134 fetched Pakistan a handy first-innings lead before their spinners blew away England's top order to boost their hopes of a memorable series victory on day two of the deciding third test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Pakistan had slumped to 46-3 but Saud stitched four 50-plus partnerships, including with tailenders Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, to reach 344 all out - a lead of 77 - in a remarkable turnaround.

Pakistan further consolidated their position by reducing England to 24-3 when bad light stopped play at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Joe Root, batting on five, will be key to England's survival hopes, while Harry Brook, on three, will also need to respond to the challenge when play resumes on Saturday.

England captain Ben Stokes began the day with spin from both ends and Saud got a life on 26 when he edged Shoaib Bashir low into the shin of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Off-spinner Bashir would not be denied, however, and removed Pakistan captain Shan Masood for 26, caught in the second slip.

Rehan Ahmed (4-66) was brought in somewhat late but did not take long to make his mark, trapping Mohammad Rizwan lbw for 25. Rizwan burned a review on his way back to the pavilion trying to get the decision reversed.

In his next over, Rehan removed Salman Agha in the same fashion and went on to fox Aamer Jamal with a googly, which the batter could only glove to his stumps.

Saud and Noman, who combined in an 88-run stand for the eighth wicket, batted resolutely to frustrate England.

Saud took a single off Rehman to bring up his hundred, raising his fist in a muted celebration before doing a fist-bump with Noman.

Bashir dismissed Noman (45) lbw in what was England's lone success in the post-lunch session but Pakistan's tail continued to produce precious runs.

Number 10 batter Sajid, who was not out after a run-a-ball 48, scored mostly via boundaries that included four sixes.

Sajid was left with a bleeding chin after deflecting a ball into his face trying to play a scoop shot and had to change the bloodied shirt.

Gus Atkinson ended Saud's vigil with a short pitch delivery which the batter fended to the mid-wicket fielder. Saud hit only five fours in his painstaking knock that stood out for its discipline.

Sajid returned to dismiss England opener Ben Duckett (12) lbw in his second over after successfully challenging the original not-out decision.

Noman dismissed Zak Crawley for the fourth consecutive time in the series and also prolonged Ollie Pope's poor run of form to put Pakistan in charge.

The series is level at 1-1.