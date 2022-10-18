Logo
Cricket-UAE's Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 World Cup
18 Oct 2022 06:09PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 06:09PM)
(Reuters) - United Arab Emirates spinner Karthik Meiyappan dismissed Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and captain Dasun Shanaka to claim a hat-trick in a Twenty20 World Cup Group A match in Australia on Tuesday.

Meiyappan, 22, removed the trio in the 15th over at Geelong's Kardinia Park to leave Sri Lanka reeling, with the former champions eventually managing to post a total of 152-8.

Rajapaksa was first to depart, holing out to Kashif Daud at deep cover, before Asalanka was caught behind by wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind.

Shanaka was then clean bowled by Meiyappan to seal the first hat-trick of the tournament. Meiyappan ended with figures of 3-19 from four overs.

Sri Lanka, whose T20 World Cup campaign got off to a disastrous start on Sunday as they crashed to a 55-run defeat by Namibia, are currently bottom of the Group A standings.

Source: Reuters

