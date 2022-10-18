Logo
Sport

Cricket-World Cup hero Binny replaces Ganguly as India board president
FILE PHOTO: Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly reacts during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

18 Oct 2022 05:06PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 05:06PM)
MUMBAI : Former test player Roger Binny was elected president of the powerful Indian cricket board on Tuesday, replacing former captain Sourav Ganguly in the role.

Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, was re-elected as secretary of the world's richest cricket board. He also heads the Asian Cricket Council.

At its annual general meeting in Mumbai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also approved a women's Indian Premier League, which is likely to begin in March next year, after the men's event proved a massive hit.

Binny, a bowling all-rounder in his playing days, was part of the India team which won the 1983 World Cup in England, a victory that sparked India's obsession with the game.

Source: Reuters

