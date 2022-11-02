Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket-Zimbabwe all but eliminated after defeat by Dutch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket-Zimbabwe all but eliminated after defeat by Dutch

Cricket-Zimbabwe all but eliminated after defeat by Dutch

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's batsman Craig Ervine dives to save himself during a run out attempt during their World Cup Cricket match against the West Indies in Canberra, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

02 Nov 2022 03:57PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 03:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Zimbabwe's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup effectively evaporated following their five-wicket defeat by the Netherlands in a Group 2 match in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Craig Ervine's team fancied a top two place in the group after stunning former champions Pakistan but were virtually eliminated after slipping to fourth place behind South Africa, India and Bangladesh.

They were all out for 117 in 19.2 overs failing to vindicate Ervine's decision to bat at Adelaide Oval.

For them, only Sikander Raza, who smashed three sixes in his belligerent 40, and Sean Williams (28) reached double digit in an otherwise sorry-looking scorecard.

Paul van Meekeren claimed 3-29 as the Dutch seamers dictated terms throughout the innings.

Max O'Dowd led Netherlands' reply with 52 and Tom Cooper made 32 as the Dutch side, who have already crashed out, registered their first Super 12 win with two overs to spare.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.