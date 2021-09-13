Logo
Cricket: Zimbabwe's Taylor retiring from internationals
South African batsman David Miller plays a shot as wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor looks for the catch (R) during their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe in Hamilton, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple (NEW ZEALAND - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

13 Sep 2021 05:09PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 05:06PM)
Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has announced his retirement from international cricket, posting on social media that Monday's 50-overs match against Ireland in Belfast will be his last.

The former captain engineered a number of stunning wins for his embattled team, scoring 60 not out in a Twenty20 international upset against Australia in 2007 and an unbeaten 105 in a test against Bangladesh, which ended a six-year hiatus in the longest format.

The 35-year-old has scored 2,320 runs in 34 tests and 6,677 runs in 204 ODIs, notching 17 international centuries, the most of any Zimbabwean, ahead of Andy Flower (16) and Grant Flower (12).

(Reporting by Joel Dubber in Perth; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

