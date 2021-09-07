Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket:Buttler, Leach added to England squad for final India test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket:Buttler, Leach added to England squad for final India test

Cricket:Buttler, Leach added to England squad for final India test
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - England Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 1, 2021 England's Jack Leach during training Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket:Buttler, Leach added to England squad for final India test
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - England Practice - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 3, 2021 England's Jos Buttler during practice Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
07 Sep 2021 07:54PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2021 07:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : England have added wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and spinner Jack Leach to their squad for the fifth test against India at Old Trafford, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Buttler missed the fourth test at The Oval to attend the birth of his child, while Leach has been recalled for the final match of the series.

Batsman Sam Billings, who did not feature at The Oval, has returned to his club Kent.

England suffered a batting collapse on the final day of the fourth test on Monday, sliding to a 157-run loss to give India a 2-1 series lead.

The fifth test in Manchester starts on Friday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us