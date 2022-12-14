Logo
Cricketer Flintoff's injuries not life-threatening after 'Top Gear' crash -reports
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 3, 2022 Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff is seen before the race REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

14 Dec 2022 06:43AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 07:04AM)
:Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff has been taken to hospital after an accident during the filming of an episode of the BBC's "Top Gear" show, but his injuries were not life-threatening, British media reported on Tuesday.

"Freddie (Flintoff) was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately," a BBC spokesperson told Sky News, adding they will confirm more details in due course.

Separately the Sun newspaper said, citing a source, that Flintoff was receiving treatment, and that his injuries were not life-threatening.

The BBC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

All-rounder Flintoff quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, having also tried out a career in boxing in between.

He was named man of the series in the memorable 2005 Ashes for his heroic effort in helping England to their first Ashes win for 18 years.

Source: Reuters

