Cricket:India beat England by 157 runs to go 2-1 up
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 6, 2021 India's Virat Kohli and teammates celebrate the wicket of England's Chris Woakes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 6, 2021 India's Mohammed Siraj appeals for the wicket of England's Chris Woakes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 6, 2021 England's Ollie Pope looks dejected after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 6, 2021 England's Ollie Pope in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
06 Sep 2021 11:49PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 11:47PM)
LONDON : India beat England by 157 runs in the fourth test at The Oval on Monday to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Chasing 368 for victory, England were all out for 210 with Haseeb Hameed (63) and Rory Burns (50) hitting half-centuries.

For India, Umesh Yadav claimed 3-60, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja and seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece.

The fifth and final test starts in Manchester on Friday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

