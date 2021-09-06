Cricket:India beat England by 157 runs to go 2-1 up

LONDON : India beat England by 157 runs in the fourth test at The Oval on Monday to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Chasing 368 for victory, England were all out for 210 with Haseeb Hameed (63) and Rory Burns (50) hitting half-centuries.

For India, Umesh Yadav claimed 3-60, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja and seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece.

The fifth and final test starts in Manchester on Friday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)