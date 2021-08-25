Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket:Isolating Brathwaite risks missing Jamaica's CPL opener -media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket:Isolating Brathwaite risks missing Jamaica's CPL opener -media

Cricket:Isolating Brathwaite risks missing Jamaica's CPL opener -media

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

25 Aug 2021 02:59PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 02:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite risks missing Jamaica Tallawahs' opening match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after being forced to self-isolate following a COVID-19 case on his flight to St Kitts and Nevis, according to a media report.

Brathwaite, who flew in from England - where he led Manchester Originals in the Hundred competition - said he had been told to isolate until further notice and was "in the dark" about the exact details, according to the ESPNCricinfo website https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/cpl-2021-carlos-brathwaite-isolating-after-covid-19-case-on-flight-from-uk-1274472.

Two-time champions Jamaica take on Saint Lucia Kings on Friday.

"I haven't actually received anything official yet to know when day one is and how many days of quarantine, etc," the 33-year-old said.

"So yeah, I'm just skipping in my room and doing sit-ups and hoping to be at least physically ready to go if I can."

Brathwaite said his COVID-19 tests had come back negative "as far as I know."

CPL organisers reported two positive coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while 255 arrivals were cleared to enter the tournament's bio-secure bubble.

The two positive cases "were flagged with CPL while in-room quarantine was still taking place for those individuals," tournament director Michael Hall said.

"The tournament bubble remains intact," he added, without identifying the individuals who had tested positive.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us