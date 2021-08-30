Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket:Perera returns to Sri Lanka squad for South Africa series
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket:Perera returns to Sri Lanka squad for South Africa series

Cricket:Perera returns to Sri Lanka squad for South Africa series

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

30 Aug 2021 09:59PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 09:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Batsman Kusal Perera has been named in the Sri Lanka squad for next month's limited-overs home series against South Africa after recovering from COVID-19, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Experienced batsman Dinesh Chandimal and veteran fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep have also been recalled.

Perera tested positive for COVID-19 this month, having also missed the home limited-overs series against India in July due to a shoulder injury.

New additions include leg-spinner Pulina Tharanga and batsman Kamindu Mendis, who both impressed during the domestic Twenty20 league this month, while left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan and seamer Kasun Rajitha have been left out.

Sri Lanka play South Africa in three one-day internationals and three T20s, with the first ODI in Colombo on Thursday.

Sri Lanka squad for the three ODIs and three T20s against South Africa:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Maheesh Theekshana

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us