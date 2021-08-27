Logo
Cricket:Rohit and Pujara lead India's resistance at Headingley
Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 27, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his half century with Cheteshwar Pujara Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 27, 2021 India's Cheteshwar Pujara in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 27, 2021 England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates after catching out India's KL Rahul off of the bowling of Craig Overton Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 27, 2021 England's Craig Overton celebrates the wicket of India's KL Rahul Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 27, 2021 England's Jonny Bairstow and Craig Overton walk off for lunch Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
27 Aug 2021 08:39PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 10:59PM)
LEEDS, England :India opener Rohit Sharma and under-pressure batsman Cheteshwar Pujara put up a gritty fight to steer the tourists to 112-1 at tea on day three of the third test at Headingley on Friday.

The tourists, who were all out for 78 in the first innings, remain on the back foot having conceded a huge lead of 354 runs.

They lost opener KL Rahul on the stoke of lunch but Rohit and Pujara batted through the wicketless second session forging a still-flourishing 78-run partnership.

Rohit was batting on 59 at the break, while Pujara was on 40 with India still 242 behind.

Earlier, England lost their last two wickets quickly to be all out for 432 in their robust reply to India's meagre first innings total.

Rahul was adjudged lbw to Ollie Robinson when on six but the batsman hesitantly reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays confirmed the ball would have missed the stump.

Craig Overton soon dismissed the opener for eight though when the bowler induced an edge and Jonny Bairstow dived to his left to pluck a stunning one-handed catch at second slip.

Rohit survived a couple of close lbw appeals and occasionally counter-attacked, like when he guided a rising Robinson delivery over the slip cordon for six.

Pujara came out to bat with his team in dire straits and amid growing whispers about his future, having gone without a fifty in his previous 12 innings.

As if to silence criticism of his unflattering strike rate, the batsman hit three early boundaries, going at a run-a-ball rate before putting his head down and focusing on the rebuilding job.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

