Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket:Openers help haul India back in front against England at Oval
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket:Rohit hits century as India take control of Oval test

Cricket:Rohit hits century as India take control of Oval test
India's Rohit Sharma in action. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)
Cricket:Rohit hits century as India take control of Oval test
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket:Rohit hits century as India take control of Oval test
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket:Rohit hits century as India take control of Oval test
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates reaching his century with Cheteshwar Pujara Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket:Rohit hits century as India take control of Oval test
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 England's Joe Root in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
04 Sep 2021 08:54PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2021 01:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A dominant India took control of the fourth test against England at The Oval on Saturday, extending their lead to 171 at stumps on day three, as Rohit Sharma struck his first test hundred away from home and eighth overall.

The visitors were on 270-3 when bad light brought a premature end to proceedings.

Earlier, the England bowlers were made to toil by the combination of Rohit (127) and Cheteshwar Pujara (61), who put on a partnership of 153 for the second wicket, making run-scoring look easy despite seamer-friendly overcast conditions.

Rohit constructed his innings perfectly, resolutely defending outside the off stump and taking runs off anything loose, with Moeen Ali's off-spin often a target. He found an able partner in Pujara, who played with uncharacteristic aggression, hitting nine boundaries.

England threatened a brief comeback after Ollie Robinson removed both Rohit and Pujara in the first over with the second new ball, but skipper Virat Kohli (22 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (nine not out) steadied the innings.

Put into bat by the hosts on day one, India were bowled out for 191 in their first innings. England, with Ollie Pope top-scoring with 81, responded with 290 all out.

The five-test series is tied at 1-1.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson, John Stonestreet and Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us