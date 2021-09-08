Logo
Cricket:Stokes set to miss T20 World Cup, says coach Silverwood
Cricket:Stokes set to miss T20 World Cup, says coach Silverwood

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Pakistan - Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - July 13, 2021 England's Ben Stokes in action Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

08 Sep 2021 01:34PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 01:36PM)
England coach Chris Silverwood said he will make a late decision on all-rounder Ben Stokes' involvement in the Twenty20 World Cup, which begins next month.

Stokes, 30, withdrew from England's test squad for the series against India after saying he would take an "indefinite break" from cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing.

Having struggled with a finger injury, Stokes missed England's home test series against New Zealand in June but briefly returned to competitive action ahead of schedule later that month to captain a second-string one-day side.

Silverwood said he did not want to rush Stokes back into action before he was ready.

"I haven't spoken to him just yet because I want to give him as much space as possible," Silverwood said.

"But I will not be putting pressure on him or rushing him, and whatever support he needs he will get. First and foremost, my only concern is for him and making sure he is okay."

The T20 World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14.

England will be without fast bowler Jofra Archer, who is out until next year with an elbow injury. They will name their 15-man squad for the tournament on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

