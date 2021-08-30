Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket:Woakes back in England squad for fourth test, Buttler out
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket:Woakes back in England squad for fourth test, Buttler out

Cricket:Woakes back in England squad for fourth test, Buttler out

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - September 16, 2020 England's Chris Woakes in action Pool via REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

30 Aug 2021 12:44AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 12:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

All-rounder Chris Woakes has been added to England's squad for the fourth test against India, with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler set to miss the match to attend the birth of his second child, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Woakes, who has recovered from a heel injury, will be joined by Kent wicketkeeper Sam Billings, who has been brought in as cover for Buttler.

Seamer Mark Wood, who injured his right shoulder during the second test at Lord's has also been included in the 15-man squad, and will continue to be assessed by England's medical team.

"We'd like to wish Jos and his family all the very best for the impending birth of their second child," England coach Chris Silverwood said.

"Unfortunately, he will miss this test, and we'll then see if he returns for the final test at Old Trafford.

"Jonny Bairstow will take over wicketkeeping duties, which he is relishing. As we all know, he has the skills to seamlessly take over from Jos and the ability to score crucial runs in the middle-order if called upon."

Joe Root's men thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs in the third test to level the five-match series, with the fourth test starting at The Oval on Thursday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us