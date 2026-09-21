Crisis looming for Marseille after five successive losses

MARSEILLE, France, Sept 21 : The alarm bells are ringing at Olympique de Marseille after a run of poor results left them floundering near the foot of Ligue 1, with a loss of form following on from financial restrictions imposed before the start of the season.

Marseille were beaten for a fifth successive match when they went down 2-1 to arch rivals Paris St Germain at home on Sunday and sit second from bottom in the French top flight.

The club could not reinforce their squad before the start of the season after a spending handbrake imposed by both UEFA and French football’s financial watchdog.

Record losses meant cutting their wage bill and letting players go, but Marseille were not expected to struggle as much as they have in recent weeks.

“We can suffer defeats, that's part of football, but being satisfied with honourable defeats, especially four in a row in the league, is not acceptable," said coach Bruno Genesio after Sunday's loss at the Stade Velodrome.

“We know that every Ligue 1 match is difficult and when you can pick up points against very good teams, that gives you confidence and also allows you to build on that.

"In the last few matches, we haven't got what we deserved, but we also haven't done enough to deserve better,” he added.

Genesio, who arrived at the start of the season from Lille, will use the next three weeks during the international window to assess the situation.

"There is no question of resigning," he told reporters.

"I'll take stock with the management, with my staff, and with the players, because for now what matters to me is helping the team improve.

“On the team's spirit and commitment, I don't have much to criticise since the start of the season. We simply have to do better in our own penalty area. We're conceding far too many avoidable goals,” Genesio added

Marseille, who finished fifth last season, have three points from their opening five league games and suffered a 4-1 loss at Besiktas in the opening Europa League fixture last week.

Their next match is a visit to Troyes on October 11 before hosting Greece’s Olympiakos four days later.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Peter Rutherford)