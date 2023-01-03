Al Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing

RIYADH: Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Ronaldo, who was a free agent following his acrimonious split with Manchester United in November, joined Al Nassr last week on a two-and-a-half year deal estimated by media to be worth more than €200 million (US$213.3 million).

"The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary and contributes to the development of Saudi football," said Garcia, who previously managed Lille, AS Roma, Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais.

"We are happy with his arrival. The first goal is to work so he can adapt to our team, to enjoy playing for Al Nassr, and to entertain the fans."

Ronaldo will be unveiled at Al Nassr's home ground Mrsool Park, where 25,000 fans are expected to turn up.