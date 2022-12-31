Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr: Saudi state TV
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr: Saudi state TV

Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr: Saudi state TV
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a match. (Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)
Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr: Saudi state TV
Soccer Football - General views of Al-Nassr FC - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - December 6, 2022 General view outside the stadium during Cristiano Ronaldo's prospective transfer to Al-Nassr REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
31 Dec 2022 04:13AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2022 04:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year contract, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on its website on Friday (Dec 20).

The club has not yet announced a deal and Ronaldo's representatives were not immediately available to comment.

Ronaldo, 37, left Premier League giants Manchester United last month following an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

He represented Portugal in Qatar, where he became the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty in his side's opening Group H game against Ghana. Portugal were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

Ronaldo said Qatar would probably be his last World Cup as he plans to retire at 40, with a move to Saudi Arabia likely to mark the swansong in the career one of the game's greatest current players alongside Lionel Messi.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.