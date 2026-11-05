Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from Portuguese national team

BARCELONA: Cristiano Ronaldo announced his intention to retire from the Portuguese national team on Thursday (Nov 5) in a social media post.

The 41-year-old said that he would “hand back the number seven shirt” after the November international break.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team," Ronaldo said in a video on his Instagram account.

"I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world," he continued.

Ronaldo has made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals.

He holds the all-time record for international appearances and for international goals.