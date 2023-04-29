Ronaldo scores to keep Al-Nassr's slim title hopes alive

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in four games on Friday (Apr 28) to help Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win over Al-Raed, keeping alive the team's slim Saudi Pro League title hopes.

With five matches remaining this season, Al-Nassr remains second in the league, three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad having played a game more than their rivals.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by the media to be worth more than €200 million (US$220 million), had looked disgruntled in recent weeks as Al-Nassr failed to score in three straight games.

After the dismissal of coach Rudi Garcia this month, Al-Nassr were knocked out of the King Cup by lowly Al-Wahda and, having also lost the Super Cup title, are looking at the prospect of finishing the season without any silverware.

Ronaldo's smile was back at Alawwal Park on Friday, however, as he celebrated a fourth-minute headed goal in trademark fashion.

The 38-year-old Portuguese forward also contributed to Abdul Rahman Gharib's second goal with another header but his frown returned when he was denied a penalty in the second half.

The goal was Ronaldo's 12th in 12 league games this season, six behind the Saudi Pro League's joint leading scorers - Odion Ighalo of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad's Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah.