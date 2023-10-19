Critics make WNBA title repeat sweeter, says Finals MVP Wilson

NEW YORK : WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson said she relished silencing the critics after hoisting the trophy with her Las Vegas Aces team mates for a second straight year following their 70-69 Game 4 win over New York Liberty on Wednesday.

The Aces were without two injured starters at Brooklyn's Barclays Center but found the resolve to become the first team in more than two decades to repeat as champions.

"To be up here - this one was special because so many people counted us out," said Wilson.

The twice league MVP produced 24 points and 16 rebounds to help Las Vegas overcome a 12-point deficit against New York in a highly anticipated clash of 'superteams'.

The Aces had secured a WNBA record 34 wins in the regular season to take the top overall seed in the postseason but Wilson said she had taken note of the critics who doubted their ability to successfully defend their title against New York.

"A lot of people counted us out - from jump, a lot of people in here said Liberty in five," said Wilson, addressing reporters.

"We read it, we see it and it fueled us. So thank you. That says a lot about us. We came ready to play."