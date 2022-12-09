Logo
Croatia and Brazil locked 0-0 at halftime in World Cup quarter-final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Croatia v Brazil - Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Croatia's Andrej Kramaric in action with Brazil's Thiago Silva REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

09 Dec 2022 11:51PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 11:51PM)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Five-times champions Brazil and Croatia were locked 0-0 at halftime in the first World Cup quarter-final on Friday.

There was nothing to separate the Brazilians and their 2018 runners-up opponents, with both sides enjoying half chances in a free-flowing game, but nothing clear-cut.

If anything, Croatia enjoyed the best chance of the half, when, after 13 minutes, Ivan Perisic could only miss-cue a whipped Mario Pasalic cross past Alisson's goalpost.

The winner of this clash will face either Argentina or the Netherlands, who play later on Friday night, for a place in the final.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

