Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Belgium goalless with Croatia at halftime
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Belgium goalless with Croatia at halftime

Belgium goalless with Croatia at halftime
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Croatia v Belgium - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 1, 2022 General view as the Group F statistics are displayed during half time REUTERS/Albert Gea
Belgium goalless with Croatia at halftime
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Croatia v Belgium - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Belgium's Jan Vertonghen in action with Croatia's Andrej Kramaric REUTERS/Albert Gea
Belgium goalless with Croatia at halftime
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Croatia v Belgium - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 1, 2022 General view as groundskeepers work on the pitch during half time REUTERS/Albert Gea
02 Dec 2022 12:04AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 12:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Belgium went into the break locked at 0-0 with Croatia in their decisive Group F clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

Morocco lead Canada 2-1 at halftime in the other match in the pool and as it stands the African side and Croatia are heading into the last 16.

Belgium made four changes to their side, dropping skipper Eden Hazard and playing with Dries Mertens as a ‘false nine’, a change in tactics from manager Roberto Martinez.

Mertens had a good opportunity when he was set up by Kevin De Bruyne, but shot well over the crossbar.

Croatia have also had chances and were awarded a penalty when Andrej Kramaric was fouled by Yannick Carrasco but it was overturned on a VAR review for an offside in the build-up.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.