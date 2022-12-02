Belgium goalless with Croatia at halftime

AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Belgium went into the break locked at 0-0 with Croatia in their decisive Group F clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

Morocco lead Canada 2-1 at halftime in the other match in the pool and as it stands the African side and Croatia are heading into the last 16.

Belgium made four changes to their side, dropping skipper Eden Hazard and playing with Dries Mertens as a ‘false nine’, a change in tactics from manager Roberto Martinez.

Mertens had a good opportunity when he was set up by Kevin De Bruyne, but shot well over the crossbar.

Croatia have also had chances and were awarded a penalty when Andrej Kramaric was fouled by Yannick Carrasco but it was overturned on a VAR review for an offside in the build-up.