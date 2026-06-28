Croatia drop Gvardiol, Ghana recall Sulemana

PHILADELPHIA, June 27 : Croatia dropped Josko Gvardiol in one of three changes for Saturday's final World Cup Group L match against Ghana, who also made three switches, leaving out forward Inaki Williams.

• Ghana have booked their place in the next round and coach ⁠Carlos Queiroz brings Kamaldeen Sulemana into the attack for the game in Philadelphia, with Derrick Luckassen coming into the defence in place of Jerome Opoku.

• A win for Croatia would guarantee their place in the knockout rounds.

• Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic gives starts to Ante Budimir and Nikola Vlasic for the first time in this World Cup, and forward Petar Sucic gets a recall.

• Manchester City's Gvardiol is on the bench for Croatia after starting the first two games.

• England are assured of a spot in the round of 32 and face eliminated Panama in the other Group L match.

Lineups:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ante Budimir, Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic

Ghana: Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Gideon Mensah, Elisha Owusu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya