Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Croatia held to goalless draw by Morocco in World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Croatia held to goalless draw by Morocco in World Cup

Croatia held to goalless draw by Morocco in World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Morocco v Croatia - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Croatia's Luka Modric and teammates react after the match REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Croatia held to goalless draw by Morocco in World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Morocco v Croatia - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat after the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
23 Nov 2022 08:05PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 08:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL KHOR, Qatar : Croatia, runners-up at the last World Cup, were held to a 0-0 draw by Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday in their opening Group F match at the tournament in Qatar.

The Croats, beaten by France in the 2018 final in Moscow, had the better of the chances, with Dejan Lovren having an effort cleared off the line and Nikola Vlasic's close shot saved by the legs of Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesryi might have given the north Africans an early lead but was unable to get a decent touch onto Hakim Ziyech's dangerous cross. In the second half Achraf Hakimi's powerful free kick was parried by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Belgium and Canada play at 1900GMT in Wednesday's other Group F match at Al Rayyan.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.