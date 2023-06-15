Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands

Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Netherlands v Croatia - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 14, 2023 Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Netherlands v Croatia - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 14, 2023 Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong and Lutsharel Geertruida look dejected after the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Netherlands v Croatia - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 14, 2023 Croatia players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Netherlands v Croatia - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 14, 2023 Croatia's Luka Modric with teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Netherlands v Croatia - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 14, 2023 Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
15 Jun 2023 05:37AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROTTERDAM : Croatia scored twice in extra time to beat the Netherlands 4-2 in their Nations League semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday and advance to Sunday’s decider.

Croatia will play against either Italy or Spain, who face off in the second semi-final in Enschede on Thursday, for a first major title as they continued their form from last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where they finished third.

Substitute Bruno Petkovic curled home a stunning shot from the edge of the penalty area eight minutes into extra time to put them on their way and Luka Modric made sure of Croatia’s triumph with a late penalty, their second of the game.

The Dutch, hosting the four-nation tournament, had forced extra time with a last-gasp equaliser to ensure it finished 2-2 after 90 minutes despite being largely outplayed in front of their home fans at the Feyenoord Stadium.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.