Logo
Logo

Sport

Croatia scorer Budimir hails win over Panama that keeps hopes alive
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Croatia scorer Budimir hails win over Panama that keeps hopes alive

Croatia scorer Budimir hails win over Panama that keeps hopes alive

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - Panama v Croatia - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 23, 2026 Croatia's Ante Budimir in action with Panama's Jiovany Ramos IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kevin Sousa

24 Jun 2026 11:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TORONTO, June 23 : Croatia's match-winner Ante Budimir rejoiced in their 1-0 victory against Panama at the World Cup and hoped they would learn the right lessons as they stayed in contention to progress.

Croatia beat a battling Panama side at the Toronto stadium on Tuesday in a game neither side could afford to lose after both teams started their campaigns with a defeat.

Croatia's win courtesy of a second-half goal from substitute Budimir kept alive their hopes of reaching the Round of 32. 

"... so there we have started in this tournament and hope we draw the right lessons and continue to build on this victory," Budimir told reporters.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Croatia, who lost 4-2 to England in their World Cup opener, are third in Group L on three points before facing a stubborn Ghana side on Saturday in Philadelphia.

England lead on four points above Ghana on goal difference.

"I am happy that I secured my first goal at the World Cup, it is important for us to start winning and get back to the team we were before," Budimir said.

Croatia's Luka Modric, 40, played his 200th international and was thrown in the air by his teammates after the match.

Budimir explained that it was nice to enjoy such milestones with a celebration, especially when the team win.

"We are grateful to have a captain like Luka - a great player and a great person," Budimir added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement