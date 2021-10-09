Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Croatia stay on course with 3-0 win at Cyprus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Croatia stay on course with 3-0 win at Cyprus

Croatia stay on course with 3-0 win at Cyprus

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Cyprus v Croatia - AEK Arena - George Karapatakis, Larnaca, Cyprus - October 8, 2021 Croatia's Marko Livaja celebrates scoring their third goal with Mario Pasalic REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

09 Oct 2021 06:04AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2021 06:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LARNACA : Croatia stayed on course to qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup after goals from Ivan Perisic, Josko Gvardiol and Marko Livaja helped the 2018 runners-up to a 3-0 win at Cyprus in their Group H qualifier on Friday.

The result kept Croatia top on 16 points from seven games, ahead of Russia on goal difference after the Russians ground out a 1-0 home win over Slovakia. Third-placed Slovenia are six points behind the front-runners after they beat Malta 4-0 away.

Andrej Kramaric had a goal scrapped for offside after a lengthy VAR check and Luka Modric missed a penalty but the Croatians cruised to victory despite some poor finishing in the first half.

Perisic fired the visitors ahead on the stroke of halftime with a fine finish after Modric, who returned to the side after missing the previous three qualifiers, released the winger with a defence-splitting pass.

Neophytos Michael saved Modric's penalty in the 54th minute after Kramaric was brought down in the area before Nikola Vlasic fired into the side netting on the hour.

The keeper, who pulled off several fine saves in the first half, then denied Modric and substitute Josip Brekalo but was powerless when centre back Gvardiol made it 2-0 with his first international goal.

Gvardiol was left unmarked at the far post to steer the ball home in the 80th minute after Modric racked up another assist as he swung in a corner deflected into Gvardiol's stride by a Cyprus defender.

Livaja added the icing on the cake in stoppage time as he slid in to steer a Brekalo cross past Michael. The Croatians next play Slovakia at home while Cyprus host Malta and Russia visit Slovenia on Monday.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us