Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Croatia thump Malta to set up crunch game v Russia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Croatia thump Malta to set up crunch game v Russia

Croatia thump Malta to set up crunch game v Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Malta v Croatia - National Stadium Ta'Qali, Attard, Malta - November 11, 2021 Croatia players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Croatia thump Malta to set up crunch game v Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Malta v Croatia - National Stadium Ta'Qali, Attard, Malta - November 11, 2021 Croatia's Josip Juranovic and Lovro Majer applaud the fans after the match REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Croatia thump Malta to set up crunch game v Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Malta v Croatia - National Stadium Ta'Qali, Attard, Malta - November 11, 2021 Croatia's Luka Modric in action with Malta's Jurgen Degabriele REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
12 Nov 2021 05:49AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 05:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TA'QALI, Malta: Croatia stayed on course to qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup as a 7-1 rout of Malta in Thursday's Group H qualifier left them needing to beat Russia on Sunday to reach the finals.

Croatia are second in the group on 20 points from nine games, two behind the Russians who stayed in the driving seat with a 6-0 rout of Cyprus.

Ivan Perisic fired Croatia into a sixth-minute lead as he steered the ball into an empty net and Duje Caleta-Car doubled their advantage when he headed home a Luka Modric free kick.

Hosts Malta pulled one back thanks to a clumsy Marcelo Brozovic own goal before Mario Pasalic netted after a rapid break and Modric made it 4-1 with a neat finish on the stroke of halftime.

The Croatians stayed on the attack after the break and Lovro Majer scored his first international goal in the 47th minute, sweeping in a rebound after goalkeeper Henry Bonello parried Andrej Kramaric's header.

The lively Kramaric netted six minutes later when he took advantage of sloppy Maltese passing in midfield and beat the stranded Bonello with a precise low shot from 40 metres.

Majer grabbed his second with a thumping finish into the roof of the net as 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia ran riot ahead of their decisive clash with Russia in Split.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Champions League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us