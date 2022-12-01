Croatia v Belgium starting line-ups

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Teams for the World Cup Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Thursday (Dec 1).

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Leander Dendoncker