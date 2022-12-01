Logo
Croatia v Belgium starting line-ups
Sport

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Croatia v Belgium - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 1, 2022 General view of the players on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

01 Dec 2022 09:44PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 10:06PM)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Teams for the World Cup Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Thursday (Dec 1).

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Leander Dendoncker

Source: Reuters

