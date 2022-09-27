Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Croatia's Brozovic sidelined for several weeks with muscle tear
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Croatia's Brozovic sidelined for several weeks with muscle tear

Croatia's Brozovic sidelined for several weeks with muscle tear

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Bologna v Inter Milan - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - April 27, 2022 Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

27 Sep 2022 03:07AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2022 03:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Croatia's Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has sustained a partial muscle tear and will likely be out of action for several weeks, the Croatian Football Federation said on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who has scored seven goals in 76 games for Croatia, suffered the injury in the 18th minute of their 3-1 win away to Austria in the Nations League on Sunday.

Croatia finished top of League A-Group One with 13 points from six games. They start their World Cup campaign in Qatar on Nov. 23 against Morocco.

Brozovic has made nine appearances in all competitions for Inter this season, scoring twice. Inter, seventh in Serie A on 12 points from seven games, host sixth-placed AS Roma on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.