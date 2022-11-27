Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Croatia's Vlasic replaced by Livaja against Canada
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Croatia's Vlasic replaced by Livaja against Canada

Croatia's Vlasic replaced by Livaja against Canada

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Croatia v Canada - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Canada fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

27 Nov 2022 10:55PM (Updated: 27 Nov 2022 11:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA : Croatia's Nikola Vlasic was left out of their starting side to face Canada in their second World Cup Group F game at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

Vlasic, who was substituted at halftime in their opening 0-0 draw with Morocco after suffering a calf injury, was replaced in the starting line-up by Marko Livaja in the only change to the side.

Canada's Atiba Hutchinson will become the first man to win 100 caps for the country after he was named in their staring line-up.

Cyle Larin came in for Junior Hoilett in the only change to the Canada side that were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opener.

Teams:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

Canada: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.