Cross-Country Skiing-German association calls for acquittal of Olympic champion Carl after positive test

German cross-country skier Victoria Carl has tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol, Germany's ski association (DSV) said on Wednesday, as they called for her acquittal saying there was no intention to deceive by the Olympic champion.

Carl, who won gold in the team sprint and silver in the relay at the last Winter Olympics, tested positive in an out-of-competition doping control. The DSV say the substance was a component of a cough syrup prescribed by the German armed forces (Bundeswehr).

The Bundeswehr explained that the wrong medicine was mistakenly delivered and the case was packed by untrained personnel. At the time of the acute illness, the Winter Military World Games, no alternative medicine was available.

"From the point of view of the German Ski Association, this is an unfortunate isolated case that was caused by an unfortunate chain of organisational and medical circumstances," a DSV statement said.

"But not by an intention of deception on the part of the athlete."

The DSV is calling for a differentiated case-by-case examination, taking into account the medical emergency, the open communications of the athlete and the medical responsibility.

"I was sick, had severe coughing fits and took the medication on doctor's orders," Carl said.

"I disclosed everything. I wasn't aware that it contained a banned substance. I very much hope that the circumstances will be understood and assessed fairly."

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has started proceedings and both the DSV and the Bundeswehr say they hope for a complete acquittal.

Even a short-term ban could amount to Carl missing next year's Milano-Cortina Olympic Games, which take place from February 6-22.