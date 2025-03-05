Logo
Sport

Cross-Country Skiing-Dominant Sweden sweep to team sprint gold
Sport

Cross-Country Skiing-Dominant Sweden sweep to team sprint gold

Cross-Country Skiing-Dominant Sweden sweep to team sprint gold
Nordic Skiing - FIS Nordic World Ski Championships - Trondheim, Norway - March 5, 2025 Sweden's Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist celebrate winning the women's team sprint classic alongside runner-up Julia Kern and Jessie Diggins of the U.S. and third placed Switzerland's Anja Weber and Nadine Faehndrich REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cross-Country Skiing-Dominant Sweden sweep to team sprint gold
Nordic Skiing - FIS Nordic World Ski Championships - Trondheim, Norway - March 5, 2025 Sweden's Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist celebrate winning the women's team sprint classic REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cross-Country Skiing-Dominant Sweden sweep to team sprint gold
Nordic Skiing - FIS Nordic World Ski Championships - Trondheim, Norway - March 5, 2025 Julia Kern and Jessie Diggins of the U.S. celebrate finishing second in the women's team sprint classic REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cross-Country Skiing-Dominant Sweden sweep to team sprint gold
Nordic Skiing - FIS Nordic World Ski Championships - Trondheim, Norway - March 5, 2025 Switzerland's Anja Weber and Switzerland's Nadine Faehndrich react after finishing third in the women's team sprint classic REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
05 Mar 2025 10:17PM (Updated: 05 Mar 2025 10:24PM)
05 Mar 2025 10:17PM (Updated: 05 Mar 2025 10:24PM)

TRONDHEIM, Norway : Sprint specialists Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist blazed to victory in the women's team sprint classic at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Wednesday, with the United States taking the silver and Switzerland the bronze. 

The gold medal was Sweden's fourth out of four in the women's cross-country competitions in Trondheim, and few would bet against them in the remaining two races. 

Skiing first of the pair, Sundling skied superbly for her three laps before handing over a 5.4-second lead to Dahlqvist for the final lap, and though she was reined in by the chasing pack on her first two laps, she managed to hold on to the lead to win by margin of 2.9 seconds.  

There was a tight battle for the remaining podium places, with the American pairing of Jesse Diggins and Julia Kern securing the silver and Anja Weber and Nadine Faehndrich of Switzerland coming in third, almost 10 seconds behind the Swedes.

Source: Reuters
