Cross-country skiing-Johaug to call time on Olympic career after Sunday's 30km
Cross-country skiing-Johaug to call time on Olympic career after Sunday's 30km

FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Victory Ceremony - Cross-Country Skiing - Women's 10km Classic - Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza, Zhangjiakou, China - February 10, 2022. Gold medallist, Therese Johaug of Norway celebrates on the podium. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

18 Feb 2022 11:29AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 11:29AM)
ZHANGJIAKOU, China : Norway's Therese Johaug has said that she will sign off her Olympic career with the women's 30 km freestyle event that closes the Beijing Games on Sunday.

A relay winner at her first Olympics in 2010, the 33-year-old finally achieved her dream of winning an individual gold, picking up two in Beijing in the skiathlon and the 10 km classic races.

"Sunday will be my last Olympic race," she told reporters before hinting that her career may be coming to a close.

"It (my decision) won't happen until after the season, I'll have to go a few rounds with myself, it could take a long time," she added.

Johaug missed the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang due to a doping suspension, and Sunday represents the last chance to add to her collection of Olympic medals, which also includes a silver and a bronze from Sochi.

"I think it will be a very tough 30k. If it has not been important previously to allocate (energy) correctly on these trails, then it will definitely be important on Sunday," Johaug said.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

