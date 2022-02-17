Logo
Cross-country skiing-Krueger set to race for Norway after COVID-19 delay
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Cross-Country Skiing - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Men’s 15km Free - Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 16, 2018 - Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway competes. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

17 Feb 2022 03:42PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 03:42PM)
ZHANGJIAKOU, China : Simen Hegstad Krueger has been picked in Norway's four-man team for Saturday's 50km freestyle race, the final men's cross-country event of the Beijing Olympics, after his journey to China was delayed when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Krueger was stranded in Italy following his positive coronvairus test but has finally arrived in Zhangjiakou, some 200km north-west of Beijing, and is fit enough to take part in the race - one of the sport's blue riband events.

"I'm really glad to finally be here. It's been a long wait for me in Italy so looking forward to finally getting the chance to compete on these tough courses, looking forward to that," he said on Thursday ahead of the race.

"(There were) some parts where I thought my chances were quite small to get here, but sometimes my chances felt bigger, so it was ups and downs, but very glad to finally be here."

Norway have already collected 13 gold medals in Beijing, one short of the record for a single Winter Games that they hold with Canada and Germany.

Norway can claim more gold in the remaining biathlon and cross-country races and Krueger's arrival has boosted their chances of adding another title in Saturday's gruelling 50km freestyle race on a tough course in freezing temperatures.

"That's something we've been preparing for in these Olympics - that the course will be a tough one and the weather will be cold. So that's expected, and we're prepared for that," he said.

Krueger will be joined in a strong team by Johannes Klaebo, who has already collected two gold medals, a silver and a bronze at these Games, plus the Beijing Olympics relay silver medallist Hans Christer Holund and three-time world champion Sjur Roethe.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

