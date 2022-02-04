Logo
Cross-country skiing-Norway going all-in to get Krueger to China
Cross-country skiing-Norway going all-in to get Krueger to China

FILE PHOTO: Skiing - FIS Cross-Country World Cup - 15 km Freestyle Men - Ulricehamn, Sweden - January 26, 2019. Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway in action. TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall via REUTERS

04 Feb 2022 05:47PM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 05:47PM)
ZHANGJIAKOU, China : Norway skiing coach Eirik Myhr Nossum has said that his team will do whatever it takes to get Simen Hegstad Krueger back from a positive COVID-19 test in time for the blue ribband 50 km men's race at the Beijing Games on Feb 19.

Speaking to state broadcaster NRK, Nossum revealed that 2018 double Olympic champion Krueger was not feeling any ill effects of COVID and had been cycling in his room to keep fit as he awaits the negative test results that could open the door for an appearance in China.

"I'm very happy with Simen's results lately. I can reveal that we're trying to get Simen here ... we got very positive PCR results the last few days, and we'll get more today, I believe he'll be here the 11th or 13th of February," said Nossum.

"We're going all-in for Simen," he added.

Krueger took gold in the skiathlon and was part of the victorious men's relay team at the Pyeongchang Olympics, where he also won silver in the 15 km freestyle.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

