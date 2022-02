ZHANGJIAKOU, China : Alexander Bolshunov, representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), won the gold medal in the men's 2x15 km skiathlon at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday.

Bolshunov's team mate Denis Spitsov took the silver medal, with Finland's Iivo Niskanen coming in third to take the bronze.

