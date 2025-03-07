Cross-country skiing-Sweden win gold as Norway’s lead melts away in women’s relay

TRONDHEIM, Norway : Sweden clinched gold in the women’s relay at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Friday as Norway squandered a massive lead before the final exchange and had to settle for silver.

Germany took the bronze by edging out Finland.

Emma Ribom's sluggish first leg seemed set to cost Sweden the title as she handed over to Frida Karlsson a huge 36 seconds behind Norway. However, that advantage remained steady until Ebba Andersson handed over to Jonna Sundling for the last round.

The 30-year-old swiftly closed the gap on Norway's Kristin Austgulen Fosnaes and they entered the stadium side-by-side.

But the Norwegian stood no chance against Sundling who stayed in control all the way to the finish line and has now won three golds at this year's worlds, including two in sprint.