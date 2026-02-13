Crosscountry-Klaebo wows competitors with 10k freestyle win, paving way to Winter Olympic history

TESERO, Italy, Feb 13 : Norway's Johannes Klaebo overcame his biggest hurdle to cementing a spot in Winter Olympic history on Friday, taking gold in a race he had not yet won on the professional circuit and clearly sowing doubt among his competitors about whether he can be beaten.

The 29-year-old now has eight Olympic gold medals, including in all three cross-country skiing events so far at this Games. Friday's victory ties him with fellow cross-country skiers Marit Bjoergen and Bjorn Daehlie and with biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen.

Some competitors had seen the 10km freestyle interval race as the best opportunity to beat the Norwegian superstar, who had yet to win that type of competition. Compatriot Einer Hedegart was viewed as one of his most formidable challengers and looked poised to beat Klaebo for most of the competition. But he struggled in the final two kilometres and finished with a bronze, 14 seconds behind the lead.

"Today was my opportunity to beat Klaebo and he’s never beaten me before," said Hedegart in a press conference following the event. "It’s kind of unfortunate that he chose today to show up and beat me."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"His level is just insanely high."

Klaebo had already won gold medals in the men's skiathlon and classic sprint, both marked by explosive finishes that left competitors stranded. A video of him running uphill in skis during the classic race went viral around the world, drawing unexpected attention to the sport.

For France’s Mathis Desloges, the silver medal felt like an achievement in its own right, finishing just 4.9 seconds behind Klaebo.

"It's been like a dream to be just five seconds behind the best skier in the world of all time," he told Reuters.

Klaebo's next chance to make history will be Sunday in the men's 4 x 7.5km relay, which would give him his ninth medal and make him the most winning Winter Olympian in history.

"Pick Johannes on the first lap. Johannes on the second lap. Johannes on the third lap. And Johannes on the fourth lap," Hedegart joked at the press conference.

While others still hope for a chance to best Klaebo, some say he may be untouchable at this Olympics.

"He’s going to take all six golds at the Olympics, I’m 99 per cent sure about that," said Andrew Musgrave of Great Britain, who finished sixth in Friday's race.